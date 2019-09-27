Police officers spotted at Wacko's Jacksonville on Emerson Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Units with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were spotted Friday evening at Wacko's Jacksonville.

The adult entertainment club is located on Emerson Street near the intersection of Spring Park Road. A group of women were seen exiting the building in handcuffs.

Several women were escorted out of Wackos in handcuffs with police covering their faces with cardboard. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/QpW8KJlfF5 — Corley Peel (@WJXT_CorleyPeel) September 27, 2019

A customer said he was inside the club with police wearing masks came inside and began asking people to leave.

