Police: OnStar helps officers track down armed carjacker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers searching for an armed carjacker early Tuesday morning tracked him down with help from OnStar, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

OnStar operators pinged the security system in the stolen SUV and directed investigators to a spot on Wells Road in Orange Park.

Police said they found Raheim Daquin Golden, 25, behind the wheel of the SUV, which was reported stolen from the Herlong Discount Coin Laundry on Herlong Road.

Golden was arrested and charged with felony carjacking with a firearm. He is not eligible for bond.

Police said the victim told them he was loading his laundry into the front passenger seat of his SUV at the laundromat when Golden approached, pointed a revolver at his head and said, “Imma kill you mother ******.”

The victim said he dropped to the floor and Golden took off with his keys, wallet and SUV. The victim's wallet was later found in the SUV when Golden was arrested, police said.

