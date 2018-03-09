Jacksonville police: Bicyclist struck by SUV in Springfield area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A bicyclist was hit by an SUV Thursday night near UF Health hospital in the Springfield area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said a middle-age man was riding a bicycle about 9:50 p.m. when he was struck by an SUV at West Eighth and Boulevard streets.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV stayed on-scene and is cooperating with detectives, police said.

The Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate.

