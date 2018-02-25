Police: Person shot driving down Alderman Road

A person was shot in their car Saturday while driving down Alerdman Road, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A person was shot Saturday while driving in the Arlington area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers said they were called to the area after several gunshots were fired at a car driving down Alderman Road.

The driver suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital by family members, police said.

Officers said they found shell casings at the scene and are canvassing the area for witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.



