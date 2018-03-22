LISTEN: Police release 911 calls from Florida bridge collapse

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

MIAMI (AP) - Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse near a Florida university campus even before witnesses could finish making 911 calls for help.

Miami-Dade Police on Thursday released 15 calls made in the moments after the collapse on March 15.

Sirens could be heard blaring behind several frantic callers moments after the 950-ton (860-metric ton) structure fell into traffic.

One woman told a 911 dispatcher that "a lot of cars" were under the collapsed bridge.

A male caller said the bridge had fallen across the entire road. He said people had been working on the bridge when it dropped. He added that the scene was "a big, big mess."

The bridge was intended to span a busy roadway between Florida International University and the neighboring city of Sweetwater. The collapse killed six people.

