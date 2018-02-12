Police release photos of Westside bank robber

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police have released security footage of a woman they said robbed a Westside Regions Bank at midday Friday.

The woman, described by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as being in her 20s approached a teller, demanded money and threatened to shoot. The teller gave the suspect money.

More Headlines

Robbery detectives and patrol officers were at the bank on Roosevelt Boulevard just south of St. Johns Avenue. Officers said the woman is between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds.

The robber was wearing a yellow hoodie with a baseball cap and gold sunglasses. She did not show a gun, according to detectives.

Police said the woman left driving a green sedan.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.