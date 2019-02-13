Police release sketch of man sought in attempted abduction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are searching for a man believed to have been involved in the attempted abduction of a teenager Thursday in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood of Northwest Jacksonville.

Police released a composite image of the man, who is described as black and in his 40s, about 6 feet, 2 inches to 6 feet, 4 inches tall, with a muscular build.

Police said the attempted abduction was reported around 6:45 a.m. Thursday on Waynesboro Avenue.

They said the victim, who is not being identified but is a teenager, was walking in the area when the unknown man approached in a black, four-door sedan.

The teen said the man got out and approached and the teen turned to run but fell. The teen said the man grabbed their shirt but was unable to keep hold as the teen escaped on foot.

The vehicle was described as possibly being a Chevrolet Impala with dark-tinted windows.

Anyone who has any information on the identity of the man is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

