Bad info prompts chase, crash on Lane Avenue at I-10

A police pursuit on Interstate 10 that ended in a crash on Jacksonville's Westside was all based on bad information, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Nearly a dozen police cars responded to the crash, which blocked two lanes on on Lane Avenue at Ramona Avenue, just off the Interstate 10 exit.

Police told News4Jax that the vehicle was chased based on information that it might contain a kidnapping suspect, but that was not the case. It was not clear why the driver did not pull over for police before the crash.

