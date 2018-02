JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are investigating a reported bank robbery in the San Pablo neighborhood.

The robbery was reported just before 1:30 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank at the corner of Beach Boulevard and San Pablo Road.

News4Jax has a crew headed to the scene and will update when police release more information at a briefing scheduled for 1:50 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.