Police say 2 shot at apartments in Moncrief area

Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex on West 36th Street at Moncrief Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police investigating the 4:30 p.m. said the two men had non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told police the shots were fired from a gold-colored car, possibly a Nissan.

Since the shooting occurred in the street in front of the Majestic Plaza Apartments, police shut down the road and are canvassing the area and knocking on doors.

Police told News4Jax it was not known if this shooting was related to shots fired at the social worker at the same complex earlier Tuesday. No one was injured in that incident.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.