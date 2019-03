JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A person injured in what police described as a domestic shooting Monday morning at a home off West 13th Street is expected to recover, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The victim shot on Janette Street just after 10 a.m. was taken to UF Health Jacksonville.

Police have not released any other information, but evidence technicians we working at the scene.

