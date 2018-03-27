Grandmother: 5 kids found in abandoned building with mom 'need stability'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville mother who police said was threatening suicide and had been drinking was found Monday in an abandoned building more than 12 hours after disappearing with her five children and prompting a citywide search.

The family of Kimber Clark's youngest child appeared before a judge Tuesday, making the case for why they should be granted custody of the 2-year-old boy.

The judge granted the boy's father temporary custody and will evaluate whether he should become the boy's sole guardian. He has another custody hearing April 23.

The boy's grandmother, Heather Gaylord, said the situation never should have come down to Monday's frantic search for Clark, 29, and the children, who are all younger than 9.

“(My grandson) needs stability. They all need stability. We are in a position where we can give that to (the toddler),” Gaylord said, adding that her son "is able to parent, and we can do that for him, so let us do it.”

Gaylord said her son had been fighting for custody of the little boy without success.

“I think that DCF has -- I don’t want to say they haven’t done their job, but I just don’t feel like they investigated enough into Kim and the situation,” Gaylord said. “They couldn’t find Kim, and that’s why these kids were found in an abandoned building.”

Department of Children and Families spokesman John Harrell said that decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.

“Keep in mind that when you’re talking about custody issues, who decides custody? Courts make custody decisions. Ultimately, those are made by courts,” Harrell explained.

Harrell said investigations of guardians and children's living situations are detailed and complex.

“We want to provide services to help these children,” Harrell said. “We understand they’ve been through a very challenging situation. We are certainly sensitive to that. We want to make sure that they’re safe and their needs are being taken care of.”

Police have provided no details about how or exactly where the family was found, except to say they were in an abandoned building and the children were OK. News4Jax was told they were found in an empty six-story building, with broken and boarded-up windows, off Arlington Expressway.

Gaylord said she believes the children should have been placed with relatives before this incident.

“I just think that if there’s family that can take care of these kids and there’s problems, then yeah, the kids should be placed with another family member, even if it’s temporary,” Gaylord said. “They shouldn’t have to be shuffled and not know where home is.”

The four other children are in DCF custody.

News4Jax has chosen not to name the children or show their photos since they were found safe.

