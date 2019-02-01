Police search for suspect after San Marco Chase bank robbed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for a woman who robbed the Chase Bank at the corner of Atlantic Boulevard and Hendricks Avenue just after it opened Friday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the woman wearing a black hoodie and black mask approached one of two tellers in the bank with a black rag wrapped around one of her hands. Police said she demanded money. The teller complied and the woman left the bank on foot.

A witness saw the woman discard some black clothing and followed her north on Hendricks Avenue wearing a turquoise and grey multi-colored jacket and maroon pants. She was last near the San Marco Library.

Police said they were obtaining surveillance video of the woman, both in the bank and walking on Hendricks, that they were trying to obtain and release to the public to help find the woman.

There were no customers in the bank during the robbery and there were no injuries.

Officers with assault rifles were seen patrolling outside Landon Middle School, which about two blocks from the bank. A school district spokeswoman said the middle school was placed on lockdown because of the police activity and that the principal would notify parents to let them know all students and staff are safe.

By 11 a.m. the school lockdown was lifted.

