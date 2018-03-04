Police searching for missing elderly couple

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are currently trying to locate two elderly individuals who failed to return home.

Officers went to the couple's home Saturday when 82-year-old Raymond Davis and 78-year-old Gwendolyn Davis were reported missing. They discovered the couple had left their home around 2:00pm Friday afternoon and were planning to go to church, but never arrived.

Church members then went to the couple's home on Saturday morning to check on them and found they were not there and did not appear to have been there since yesterday.

No one was able to reach the couple via cell phone, but police said they may have been in the Daytona area Saturday morning.

Those familiar with the couple say they both suffer from Dementia related issues.

The couple should be driving in a 2016 Brown Infinity SUV with a Florida Tag 7940GS.

Raymond Davis is 5'9" tall and 180lbs with brown eyes and gray hair.

Gwendolyn Davis is 5'6" and 160lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has seen or has any information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.