Police searching for missing woman - The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Suzanne Marie Carlson, 34, was last seen Thursday, in the Sanctuary Way South neighborhood. She is 5'2" and weighs 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Currier with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-247-6339.

