Police searching for missing teen in Kingsland

Officers have asked for the public assistance in finding a missing teen, last seen leaving a high school in Kingsland.

According to police, 17-year-old Moriah Daiz was last seen at Camden County High School on Thursday, October 25th and hasn't been heard from since.

Daiz is described as being around 5'2" in height and weighing 215 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It's unknown what she was wearing at the time.

Anyone who has information is encouraged to contact the Kingsland Police Department at 912-729-8254.

