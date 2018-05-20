Police searching for missing teen with autism

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for Gary Smith, 14, who was last seen Saturday night at his home at Centennial Townhouse on North Broad Street in the Hogan's Creek neighborhood in downtown Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said he has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old and requires 24 hour care.

Gary walked out of his home sometime between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:20 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Gary is described asa black male with brown eyes and black hair standing at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 105-pounds. He was last seen wearing red pajama pants with basketballs on them, a red shirt and black slide-on shoes with a red stripe.

Anyone who knows where Gary might be located or has seen him since Saturday night is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

