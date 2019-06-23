Police searching for missing University of Utah student

SALT LAKE CITY - Mackenzie Lueck has been missing from Salt Lake City for five days. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, on Friday, police said Lueck’s parents reported her missing Thursday afternoon.

The family of the University of Utah student said they received a text after she landed at the airport. Officials say she took a Lyft.

The ride-sharing company says the driver reached her destination and the company is cooperating with police.

Lueck texted her parents about 1 a.m. Monday to tell them she arrived at the airport from California. Her phone has been off since this time.

Her family says she missed her midterms and has not been in communication with family or friends.

Lueck is a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. One of her sorority sisters said they are posting flyers and using social media to search for her.

