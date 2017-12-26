Police search for armed man in home invasion, house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who broke into a Sandalwood house and then set a fire in the house before taking off in the victim's cars, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded about 10:30 a.m. Monday to calls regarding a home invasion on Kabroon Court near John Promenade Boulevard and Sandalwood High School.

The Sheriff's Office said the man went into the home armed with a handgun and robbed the victim, and then set fire to the house before leaving the scene in the victim's car.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and the state fire marshal was called to investigate the fire. No one was injured in the fire, according to police. At least one cat was rescued from the home and resuscitated at the scene.

Neighbors woke up to the commotion Christmas morning as black smoke billowed into the sky while police and firefighters lined the street. The neighbors were uneasy after hearing about what led to the flames.

"All of my kids are all adults kids, so it’s just me and my husband, but still, we are very concerned about that," neighbor Denitra Jay said. "And I was talking to some of the other neighbors and all of them are concerned."

The man who set the fire may be driving a car owned by the victim. That car is described as a silver 2015 Mazda 3 sedan with Florida license tag HYWP32. A dragonfly ornament may be hanging from the rearview mirror, police said.

"It was crazy to think that somebody could just break into your house," neighbors Imari and Terrance Jay said. "I don’t know it’s Christmas. That’s not what you think you’re going to wake up to on Christmas morning."

Police describe the man as a black male in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He is bald with no facial hair. The man was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and white or yellow Nike slides. He has a "praying hands" tattoo on the left side of his chest.

Neighbors said they could not believe something like this would happen in their backyards.

"It freaked me out because it was just a fire and I was glad the fire didn't touch our house. But then I heard the details. That really freaks me out," said Angelique Loveday.

Others were thankful for the quick response from police and firefighters.

"They got it under control pretty fast and no one was hurt so that’s, you know, the important part," Jay said.

Police continue to search for the man and ask anyone who may see him to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email the office at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

