Woman who cashed stolen checks sought by JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police in Jacksonville are searching for a woman who they said cashed checks that were stolen during car burglaries.

Officials with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are searching for any information that may lead to the woman’s identify or whereabouts.

They released photos of the woman they said was responsible. They were taken as she stopped at an ATM.

Anyone who can identify her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.