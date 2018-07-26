Police swarm gas station on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Cellphone video captured the moment Jacksonville police swarmed a Northside gas station Wednesday night, following a pursuit that ended with a crash.

A News4Jax crew was at the Love's Travel Stop on Pecan Park Road when several police officers surrounded a white car in the parking lot.

The car came to a stop after an officer performed a pit maneuver, which is a technique in which an officer intentionally bumps a vehicle, causing it to turn sideways.

RAW: Cellphone video captures end of pursuit

A group of officers got the man out of the car, put him in handcuffs and placed him in a police cruiser.

Police did not immediately say what led to the chase, and officers did not identify the man who was handcuffed.

