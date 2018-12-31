Police warn people not to celebrate the New Year with gunfire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As people across Northeast Florida get ready to ring in 2019, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people not to shoot their guns in celebration.

“New Year’s becomes a little bit dangerous because of celebratory gunfire,” said Chris Padgett, Clay County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. “I think what people forget about sometimes, unintentionally, is they’re not thinking about what must go up in the air, must come down.”

The Sheriff’s Office said in recent years, celebratory gunfire has continued to be a problem. On New Year’s Eve last year, Padgett said the Sheriff’s Office received roughly 450 calls of service including many calls about illegal fireworks and reports of gunfire.

The Sheriff’s Office is warning people to make smart decisions to make sure families, pets and the elderly stay safe while celebrating.

“When it comes to small acreage and communities where children are all around and people, we have to think about our elderly folks,” explained Padgett. “They’re out and about celebrating themselves and they may be with family sitting outside. They’re not able to necessarily move as quickly and take shelter if something goes wrong with the gunfire, with the fireworks, with the events going on.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a bullet fired into the air returns to the ground at speeds of up to 200 feet per second. A bullet traveling that fast could penetrate the human skull.

In most cases, celebratory gunfire is considered a first degree misdemeanor. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said they will increase patrols for New Year’s Eve.

