Police watch small pro-choice, anti-abortion protesters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There appeared to be more police than protesters Monday at Jacksonville City Hall. The Coalition for Consent Coalition, a pro-choice advocacy group at 11 a.m. while a handful of anti-abortion protestors gathered nearby.



Coalition for Consent spokeswoman Kristina Kittle said they want to make sure lawmakers don’t propose new laws that would restrict abortion.



The counter-protesters said they were there because abortion is murder and they support laws that make it illegal.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said its officers were there in case of problems, but there were no incidents at the event.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.