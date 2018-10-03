Police: Woman arrested after 2 kids left in hot car at Jacksonville hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Georgia woman was arrested Tuesday after she left two children inside a hot car at a hospital on the city's Southside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Esther Primack, 29, is charged with two counts of child neglect.

According to her arrest report, Primack went to Memorial Hospital and parked on the top floor of the parking garage, leaving two children in the car in direct sunlight with the engine turned off.

Police said someone saw the children in the car and alerted an off-duty JSO officer, who checked it out and found the older child had gotten out of the car and was walking around the garage.

The report noted the outside temperature was 85 degrees.

According to police, an infant was still in the car, was sweat-soaked and had soiled her diaper.

The baby was rushed to the emergency room, where she had a temperature of 100.7 degrees, and had very little saliva in her mouth, the arrest report stated.

The officer checked the surveillance video and, according to the report, determined the children had been left in the car at 10:44 a.m. and were found at 12:30 p.m. -- nearly two hours later.

The officer wrote in the report that Primack had checked herself in for a urinary tract infection and was found in a hospital room, asleep in a chair. She had a third child with her, the report stated.

All three children were placed with the Department of Children and Families.

Primack was booked into the Duval County jail, where she was being held on $50,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon, online jail records show.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Primack was arrested in 2012 on a charge of cruelty to children.

