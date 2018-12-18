Woman kidnapped, raped at gunpoint by stranger, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man is charged with carjacking, kidnapping and armed sexual battery in what appeared to be a random attack on a woman at Northside gas station Sunday night, authorities said.

Billy Ray Gaines was arrested following a police chase early Monday morning, several hours after the attack was reported, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Gaines, 20, is also charged with fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence.

According to his arrest report, a woman was at a gas station on Lem Turner Road, just north of the Trout River, about 11:30 p.m. Sunday when an unknown man, who was later identified by police as Gaines, put a gun to the woman's back and told her to get in the passenger's seat of her vehicle.

Police said he drove to an unknown location, where he raped her at gunpoint.

Gaines then drove the woman to a house and let her out, police said. As he drove off in her vehicle, according to the arrest report, he texted her to say where she could find it.

She called police and an advisory to be on the lookout, or BOLO, for the vehicle was put out. Police spotted the SUV on Golfair Boulevard near Interstate 95 about 3:30 a.m. Monday and a pursuit began, the arrest report states.

Police said Gaines crashed the car into a fence on West 20th Street and fled on foot, but was apprehended shortly thereafter.

Gaines was booked into the Duval County jail and made his first appearance in court Tuesday morning. He was ordered held without bond.

Rape crisis resources

There are resources available if you or someone you know is the victim of rape. To speak with someone immediately, call the 24-hour rape crisis hotline at 904-721-7273.

The Women's Center of Jacksonville at 5644 Colcord Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Baker County residents can visit the Macclenny location at 418 S. 8th St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In Fernandina Beach, the Weaver Center offers crisis assistance at 1303 Jasmine St. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

