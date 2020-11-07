80ºF
1 minute ago
14 minutes ago
3 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
Here’s how political leaders, both current and former, reacted Saturday when Joe Biden became the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election.
53 minutes ago
Donald Trump defied gravity with his extraordinary rise from reality star and businessman to the presidency.
1 hour ago
The most turbulent and norm-breaking presidential election of a lifetime has led to an extraordinary spectacle over the past three days: armed protesters gathering nightl...
58 minutes ago
Days before he left the White House in 2017, former President Barack Obama surprised Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom and said Biden was “the best vice pr...
27 minutes ago
Kamala Harris is making history as the first Black woman elected vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men — almost all of them white — ...
The Associated Press declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of his native Pennsylvania at 11:25 a.m. EST.
States are still counting votes in the presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden is on the verge of victory and President Donald Trump is at his Virginia golf club for th...
2 hours ago
Two census takers tell The Associated Press that their supervisors pressured them to enter false information into a computer system about homes they had not visited.
5 hours ago
3 hours ago
39 minutes ago
12 hours ago
34 minutes ago
14 hours ago
13 hours ago
The slow pace of this year’s U.S. election count is fueling a lot of criticism, but it’s mostly a reflection of laudable things: greater voter enthusiasm and steps that s...
President Donald Trump has held himself up as a champion of U.S. troops without rival.
The conservative evangelical Christians who helped send Donald Trump to the White House four years ago stuck by him again in 2020.
15 hours ago
The vote-counting in Nevada is being criticized for taking too long, but government officials say they are emphasizing accuracy over speed in a year when processing mail-...
19 hours ago
President Donald Trump’s wild and unsupported claims of voter fraud have emerged as a high-stakes Republican loyalty test that illustrates the tug of war likely to define...
18 hours ago
While we watch ballots being counted around in other battleground states, the process has pretty much ended in Florida. However, hundreds of voters in Northeast Florida a...
21 hours ago
Fernandina Beach Republican Aaron Bean and Naples Republican Kathleen Passidomo will serve as top lieutenants to incoming Senate President Wilton Simpson.
The results of the 2020 election are still slowly coming in, but since President Trump is trailing Vice President Biden in electoral votes, protests have popped up in key...
23 hours ago
35 minutes ago
1 day ago
16 hours ago
House Democrats are casting blame for a disappointing election that cut into their majority.
President Donald Trump is testing how far he can go in using the trappings of presidential power to undermine confidence in this week’s election against Joe Biden, as the...
U.S. regulators are deciding whether to approve the first drug that’s claimed to slow mental decline from Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia.
When President Donald Trump stepped to the podium in the White House and made a frontal attempt to undermine the vote, it was at the same time both shocking and utterly t...
Election officials in key battleground states are pushing back on claims by the Trump campaign that Republican poll watchers were being improperly denied access to observ...
President Donald Trump is looking at a political map in which he might have to persuade the Supreme Court to set aside votes in two or more states to prevent Joe Biden fr...