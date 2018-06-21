10 candidates qualified for Cabinet races

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With a noon Friday deadline to qualify for this year’s elections, 10 candidates for state Cabinet seats had qualified as of Thursday morning, according to the Florida Division of Elections website.

Republicans Ashley Moody and Frank White and Democrat Sean Shaw had qualified to run for attorney general, while Democrat Ryan Torrens was expected to appear Thursday afternoon in Tallahassee to submit his paperwork.

The candidates are seeking to succeed term-limited Attorney General Pam Bondi.

In the race to replace term-limited Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, Republicans Matt Caldwell and Mike McCalister and Democrats Nikki Fried and David Walker had qualified as of Thursday morning.

Also, incumbent Republican Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis had qualified to defend his seat.

Democrat Jeremy Ring and write-in candidate Richard Dembinsky had qualified to try to topple Patronis.

News Service of Florida