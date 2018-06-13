1st City Council meeting since indictment, suspension of 2 members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville City Council held its first meeting Tuesday night since two members were indicted on dozens of federal charges that could land them in prison for decades.

Federal prosecutors said Katrina Brown, 37, and Reginald Brown, 56, who are not related, incorporated businesses that handled nearly $3 million in federal and city loans and grants, and used the businesses to submit fake invoices.

On Tuesday, City Council did not acknowledge the council member's absence. But Janice Williams, who lives in Reggie Brown's district, took note of it and shared her concerns.

"We have been walking side by side with Mr. Brown, and he’s been very diligent in working with the community," Williams said.

According to Williams, Reggie Brown had plans to bring in a new development for District 10.

"$240 million of community redevelopment money was awarded," Williams said. "We want to put in a bowling alley, a skating rink and a water park in our area."

After seeing City Council approve "The District" project Tuesday night, Williams is hoping the plans for District 10 don't get pushed aside.

"We have to keep on going whether he's with us or not. So we want him to know that we haven't forgotten either," Williams said.

City Council President Anna Lopez-Broche took over Reggie Brown's responsibilities for District 10. Williams hopes she acknowledges the concerns of people living in the area.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.