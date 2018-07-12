2 interim Jacksonville City Council members sworn in

Terrance Freeman and Ju'Coby Pittman were sworn in to Jacksonville City Council seats on Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Terrance Freeman and Ju’Coby Pittman were sworn in as Jacksonville City Council members Thursday afternoon to fill the seats of two members suspended last month after they were indicted on federal fraud charges.

Republican Freeman, 43, is regional director at Ygrene Energy Fund and was recently an aide to council President Aaron Bowman. He will fill Reginald Brown’s seat in District 10. Freeman ran for State House District 12 in 2016 but was defeated in the primary.

Democrat Ju’Coby Pittman, 54, will take over for Katrina Brown in District 8. Pittman is CEO and president of the nonprofit Clara White Mission. She made a run for the At-Large Group 5 council seat in 2015, but finished second to Samuel Newby.

Scott suspended Brown and Brown, who are not related, June 1 after a federal grand jury unsealed a 38-count fraud indictment May 31. Both are Democrats.

Pittman and Freeman will serve out the City Council terms that expire next June unless the Browns are reinstated.

Pittman and Freeman each will have two spots on council subcommittees. Council President Aaron Bowman has vacant seats on the Land Use and Zoning Committee, the Transportation, Energy and Utilities Committee, the Rules Committee and the Neighborhoods, Community Services, Public Health and Safety Committee.

