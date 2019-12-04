WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds impeachment hearing

The House Judiciary Committee is holding its first hearing Wednesday on impeachment proceedings for President Donald Trump.

The hearing, which follows the House Intelligence Committee’s hearings, comes a day after House Democrats released a 300-page report arguing that the president has misused the power of his office.

The report does not say if Trump’s actions stemming from a July 25 phone call with Ukraine president rise to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors” warranting impeachment, leaving that to Congress to decide.