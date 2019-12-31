Poll: Biden only Democrat currently leading Trump in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida narrowly went for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, one of the key swing states that that propelled him to the White House. It’s also one of the states he’ll need to carry to win re-election in 2020.

A poll by Mason-Dixon, of Jacksonville, released Wednesday shows that only one Democrat currently running for president currently presents serious competition to Trump in the Sunshine State. Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a narrow lead over Trump, with 47% of likely Florida voters backing him, 45% supporting the president and 8% undecided.

Trump currently has a clear advantage over his other top potential Democratic challengers. Statewide, Trump crushes Elizabeth Warren (51%-42%), has a relatively comfortable margin over Bernie Sanders (49%-44%) and a slimmer lead over Pete Buttigeig (49%-45%).

Source: Mason-Dixon Polling & Stragety Inc.



This poll was conducted from Dec. 11-16, 2019 interviewed 625 registered Florida voters interviewed live by telephone statewide. The margin for error of the poll is no more than ±4 percentage points.