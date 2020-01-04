Jacksonville Young Republicans co-founder dies at 35

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Robert “Robbie” Foster Jr., the former chairman of the Florida Young Republicans, has died, News4Jax learned Saturday. He was 35.

Foster was the son of a former Fourth Circuit Court judge. Citing sources close to Foster, Florida Politics said it was told that he had a “bad flu” and went to the emergency room just days before his death.

Foster was also the co-founder of the Jacksonville Young Republicans. The group said that Monday would have been Foster’s 36th birthday.

A statement from Dean Black, the chairman of the Republican Party of Duval County, reads:

“Over the years, Robbie was a tireless and passionate voice for our Party and our candidates. On behalf of the Republican Party of Duval County, we express our deepest sympathies to Robbie’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry -- who once served as state committeeman for the Duval County Republican Party -- posted on Twitter:

I was shocked to learn of the passing of @RMFosterJr earlier today. I met Robbie many years ago through @pnp07. He was a friend to many and a friend to the cause he believed in. Robbie was also a member of our church. I pray for his family and am grateful to have known him. https://t.co/JxKhz8l9qN — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) January 3, 2020

In lieu of its regular monthly meeting, Jacksonville Young Republicans said it will hold a gathering at Grape and Grain on Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to honor Foster’s life and collect donations for the Baptist Health Foundation.