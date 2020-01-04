68ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

68ºF

Politics

Jacksonville Young Republicans co-founder dies at 35

Nick Jones, Digital producer

Tags: Politics
Photo: Jacksonville Young Republicans
Photo: Jacksonville Young Republicans (News4Jax.com)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Robert “Robbie” Foster Jr., the former chairman of the Florida Young Republicans, has died, News4Jax learned Saturday. He was 35.

Foster was the son of a former Fourth Circuit Court judge. Citing sources close to Foster, Florida Politics said it was told that he had a “bad flu” and went to the emergency room just days before his death.

Foster was also the co-founder of the Jacksonville Young Republicans. The group said that Monday would have been Foster’s 36th birthday.

A statement from Dean Black, the chairman of the Republican Party of Duval County, reads:

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry -- who once served as state committeeman for the Duval County Republican Party -- posted on Twitter:

In lieu of its regular monthly meeting, Jacksonville Young Republicans said it will hold a gathering at Grape and Grain on Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to honor Foster’s life and collect donations for the Baptist Health Foundation.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: