Jacksonville Young Republicans co-founder dies at 35
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Robert “Robbie” Foster Jr., the former chairman of the Florida Young Republicans, has died, News4Jax learned Saturday. He was 35.
Foster was the son of a former Fourth Circuit Court judge. Citing sources close to Foster, Florida Politics said it was told that he had a “bad flu” and went to the emergency room just days before his death.
Foster was also the co-founder of the Jacksonville Young Republicans. The group said that Monday would have been Foster’s 36th birthday.
A statement from Dean Black, the chairman of the Republican Party of Duval County, reads:
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry -- who once served as state committeeman for the Duval County Republican Party -- posted on Twitter:
I was shocked to learn of the passing of @RMFosterJr earlier today. I met Robbie many years ago through @pnp07. He was a friend to many and a friend to the cause he believed in. Robbie was also a member of our church. I pray for his family and am grateful to have known him. https://t.co/JxKhz8l9qN— Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) January 3, 2020
In lieu of its regular monthly meeting, Jacksonville Young Republicans said it will hold a gathering at Grape and Grain on Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to honor Foster’s life and collect donations for the Baptist Health Foundation.
