Mayport-based warship faces aggressive moves by Russia ship in Mideast

WASHINGTON, DC – A Mayport-based warship was “aggressively approached” by a Russian Navy ship in the North Arabian Sea, the U.S. Navy said Friday.

Navy Cmdr. Josh Frey, spokesman for U.S. 5th Fleet, said that the USS Farragut, which is homeported in Mayport, was conducting routine operations Thursday and sounded five short blasts -- the international maritime signal for danger of collision -- to warn the Russian ship of a possible collision.

He said the USS Farragut, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, asked the Russian ship to change course and the ship initially refused but ultimately moved away.

Even though the Russian ship moved away, Frey said the delay in shifting course “increased the risk of collision.”

“The U.S. Navy continues to remain vigilant and is trained to act in a professional manner,” the Navy said in a statement. “We continue to encourage vessels from all nations to operate in accordance with internationally recognized maritime laws, standards and norms.”

The U.S. 5th Fleet posted two videos of the encounter on its Twitter page, showing just how dangerously close the ships came.