Are you registered to vote in Florida’s presidential primary?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In case you haven’t noticed, it’s presidential primary season. While Florida’s turn to vote isn’t until next month, the deadline to register -- or to change your address or party affiliation -- is Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Florida’s primary for both Republicans and Democrats will be held on March 17, with early voting starting March 2.

Florida holds what’s known as a closed primary, which means you can only vote for candidates of the same party you are registered with during primary elections. While there’s a debate going on to open up primaries so any voter could vote in any primary, that’s not currently the case.

What does this mean? If you want to vote for the Democratic candidate’s you’re seeing in the debates, you must be a registered Democrat. If you want to vote for President Trump or one of the two Republicans running against him in Florida’s primary, you must be a registered Republican.

You can easily change your party affiliation, address, or register for the first time if you’ve never voted by going online and entering some identifying information on a secure state of Florida website. But you must do it by Feb. 18 vote in the March primary.

If you don’t know you registration status or where to vote, the state’s website can help you with that, too.

Illustration of sample ballot in Florida's March 17 Presidential Preference Primary

Georgia’s presidential primary will be held March 24, with a Feb. 24 registration deadline. Since Georgia holds an open primary, you do not need to be affiliated with a certain party to cast a vote. To register to vote in Georgia or check your voting status, visit registertovote.sos.ga.gov.