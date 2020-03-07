As early voting extends across state, St. Augustine voters have extra reason to go to polls

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Eight days of early voting in Florida’s Presidental Preference Primary began Saturday in St. Johns County as dozens of counties across the state begin the voting process that others began earlier in the week.

St. Johns County has six early voting sites open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through next Saturday to serve its 196,000 registered voters.

“It’s really steady today,” St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes said for the turnout on the first day.

Oakes said early voting is easier for most people. Not only can you go any day of the next week, but you can go to whichever site is most convenient. On Election Day (March 17), you can only vote at your assigned precinct near where you live.

“Another great thing about early voting is there is no wrong place to vote. As long you vote within your county; you can pick any of the locations and cast your ballot," Oakes said.

There’s also a dropbox for vote-by-mail ballots outside the Supervisor of Elections Office.

In addition to voting on who should be the Republican and Democratic candidates for president, the 10,500 registered voters in St. Augustine will see two charter amendments on their ballots. One of them has to do with the length of terms of civil service board members, extending that from one to three years.

“The other amendment has to do specifically with appointed or elected officials,” Oakes said. "They (would) have to live in the city for one year before they can be appointed or run for city commission."

The amendment farther specifies that they have to continue to live in St. Augustine during their term.

Where to early vote in St. Johns County - March 7-14 - all sites open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office, 4455 Avenue A #101, St. Augustine

Julington Creek Annex, 725 Flora Branch Boulevard, Saint Johns

Ponte Vedra Branch Library, 101 Library Boulevard, Ponte Vedra Beach

Southeast Branch Library, 6670 U.S. 1 South, St. Augustine

St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South, St. Augustine Beach

Hastings Branch Library, 6195 South Main Street, Hastings

