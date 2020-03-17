The Latest: Florida polls open in presidential primary

FILE - In this June 27, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speak at the same time during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. What might be the final showdown between the two very different Democratic candidates takes place Tuesday, March 17, 2020, during Florida's presidential primary. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Latest on the Democratic presidential primaries (all times local):

7:45 a.m.

The polls are open in most of Florida for the presidential primary. Precincts are open in all parts of Florida except the Panhandle, which is on Central Time, not Eastern.

Election officials in areas across the state Tuesday were managing losses of poll workers and changes to polling places because of the coronavirus. If not enough poll workers show up, it's possible some polling places might not be able to open.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis says he believes the election can be run safely.

A coalition of progressive groups is suing Florida in an attempt to extend mail-in balloting into next week because of the coronavirus. Dream Defenders, New Florida Majority and Organize Florida want a federal judge to order Florida to allow voters to request mail-in ballots through March 24 and postpone the count until March 27.

In Ohio, health officials postponed the state's scheduled election. Officials in Arizona and Illinois say they're moving forward with the vote.

___

Catch up on the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly politics podcast, “Ground Game.”