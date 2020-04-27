Felons’ voting trial starts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle will start holding a trial in a challenge to a 2019 state law about felons’ voting rights. The law was passed to carry out a 2018 constitutional amendment aimed at restoring voting rights of felons who have fulfilled their sentences.

Groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center challenged the law, which requires felons to pay “legal financial obligations,” such as fines, fees and restitution, before they can vote.

Critics liken that requirement to a poll tax. The trial will be conducted through a videoconference system because of the coronavirus.

The public will be able to listen by phone. (9 a.m. Call-in number: 1-571-353-2300. Code: 034872985)