Democrats go ‘Ridin’ with Biden’ in Clay County to rally support

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – With horns honking, a caravan of at least 35 vehicles carrying about 100 people rallied through Orange Park on Saturday to show support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The Ridin’ with Biden rally -- which aims to help send Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris to the White House -- cruised up Blanding Boulevard from College to Wells, trying to get attention and boost voter turnout.

“We are trying to get more people engaged in regard to the election to help Joe Biden,” said Jackie Cetnar, volunteer coordinator for the Democratic Party of Clay County. “I am very excited because I think there are a lot of people out there supporting Biden, but maybe too afraid to speak because of the opposition.”

According to the Clay County Supervisor of Elections website, there are more than 86,000 registered Republicans in the county. For registered Democrats and Independents, that number is a lot less -- more than 35,000 registered voters each.

“Being registered Democrat in Clay County -- if you look at the ratio, for every registered Democrat there is approximately 2.5 registered Republicans,” said Bobby Poole, chairperson for the Clay County Democratic executive committee.

Poole said Saturday’s effort was meant to create awareness “that there’s a functioning Democratic party in Clay County” and to engage voters during the pandemic, encouraging them to vote by mail, if necessary.

“You want to emphasize requesting vote-by-mail ballots at the Supervisor of Elections (and) register as many people as possible,” Poole said.