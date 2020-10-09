Eric Trump rallies for his dad at Jacksonville event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – President Donald Trump’s son, Eric, spoke to hundreds of supporters in Jacksonville Friday morning about why his father’s should get four more years in the White House. He talked about President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy, coronavirus and about the vice-presidential debate earlier this week.

Eric Trump said he was excited by the energy he is seeing among the voters across the country.

“I’ve been in every state over the last couple days and it looks -- you never can count your chickens before they hatch, you always want to be five points down but it looks very good everywhere we go,” he told the crowd. “The support is absolutely unbelievable.”

Eric Trump was introduced by U.S. Rep. John Rutherford (R-Jacksonville) at the Make America Great Again event held at M. Gay Constructors on the Northside.

Several other Republican leaders, including Jacksonville City Council members and members of the Florida Legislature, also spoke in advance of the president’s son.