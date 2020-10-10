Duval Dems rally volunteers for Biden campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – About 50 volunteers gathered Saturday morning on the Southside to learn their “no-knock turf assignments.”

Daniel Henry, chairman of the Duval Dems, said the group’s goal is to spread the message of the Joe Biden campaign by dropping literature at voters' doors.

Experience isn’t required to volunteer, he said.

The event was designed to avoid direct contact with voters because of COVID-19.

Nicole Hamm, who is running for Jacksonville City Council District 4 and Jimmy Midyette, who is running for Duval County clerk of court briefly spoke to the volunteers.