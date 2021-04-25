Defining numbers from Biden's early days, from jobs to virus

FILE - In this April 12, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers to discuss the American Jobs Plan in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden's opening months in office have been a whirlwind of activity during the pandemic and the start of an economic recovery. He is facing a sharp increase in the number of migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border, the tragedy of mass shootings and lingering tensions over racial inequities, the environment and the legacy of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

A look at some defining numbers from his first 100 days in office:

2.67 million – Average number of vaccines administered daily during the past week, up from roughly 1.5 million when Biden was inaugurated.

4,380 – COVID-19 deaths on the day Biden became president, Jan. 20.

677 – COVID-19 daily death average for most recent seven-day period. All told, including before Biden’s presidency, 569,000 Americans have died from the pandemic.

$1.9 trillion - Sum of the debt-financed coronavirus relief package that the administration says will help vaccinate the country and restore the 8.4 million jobs lost to the pandemic.

1.38 million - How many jobs have been added during the Biden presidency through March.

161 million - How many direct checks were sent to people as part of the relief package, nearly as many as previous payments approved during the Trump presidency despite tighter standards for qualifying.