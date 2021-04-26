1st data from 2020 Census: Florida adds 2.7 million people; picks up 1 seat in Congress

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The nation’s political center of gravity shifted further to the Republican-led South and West on Monday, with Florida, Texas, North Carolina and other Sun Belt states gaining congressional seats while chillier climes like New York and Ohio lost them. California also lost a seat in Congress.

Altogether, the U.S. population rose to 331,449,281, the Census Bureau said, a 7.4% increase that was the second-slowest ever. The South was the fastest-growing region, its population up more than 10% in the last decade. Florida added 2.7 million people since 2010, growing 14.6% since the last census and surpassing New York to become the third most populous state in the nation.

The new allocation of congressional seats came in the U.S. Census Bureau’s first release of data from a 2020 headcount. The numbers chart familiar American migration patterns, and confirm one historic marker: For the first time in 170 years of statehood, California is losing a congressional seat, a result of slowed migration to the nation’s most populous state, which was once a symbol of the country’s expansive frontier.

Florida added 2.7 million people for a total of 21.5 million and will gain one seat in Congress next year.

“It means Florida will be more influential in the House of Representatives,” said News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney. “Overall, this could affect the balance of power in the House. It also means that Florida will have an additional electoral vote, 30 from Florida, come the 2024 presidential election.”

Texas was the biggest winner. The second-most populous state grew by nearly 4 million people -- now totally 29.1 million -- and picked up two additional congressional seats.

Other states losing seats include Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

