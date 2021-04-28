SC Sen. Scott seeks to credit GOP for 'joyful springtime'

FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on new coronavirus tests on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tim Scott is giving his partys nationally televised response to President Joe Bidens Wednesday night address to Congress. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)

WASHINGTON – Sen. Tim Scott credited former President Donald Trump and Republicans on Wednesday with creating “a joyful springtime for our nation,” using his party's official response to President Joe Biden's first address to Congress to say it was the GOP that bolstered the economy and began to tame the pandemic.

Excerpts of Biden's speech released by the White House showed the new president striking an optimistic tone, declaring that the U.S. is “turning peril into possibility, crisis into opportunity." Excerpts of Scott's remarks showed that he was attempting to ascribe the turnaround to the GOP.

“This should be a joyful springtime for our nation,” said Scott, R-S.C., citing the Trump administration's role in helping spur vaccine development and beginning a revival of the staggered economy. “This administration inherited a tide that had already turned. The coronavirus is on the run!”

Biden’s speech comes three months into a presidency that’s seen Republicans oppose his initial major initiatives — aimed at combatting the deadly virus and spurring the economy — as costly, unnecessary expansions of government. They’ve repeatedly accused him of abandoning his campaign pledge to seek bipartisan compromises.

The address also comes as Scott, the only Black GOP senator, has found a spotlight leading his party in a bipartisan effort to overhaul police procedures. That drive was prompted by last May’s slaying of George Floyd, a Black man, and energized anew by this month’s conviction of a white former Minneapolis police officer for the killing.

In his remarks Wednesday, Scott cited the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, the government drive to help accelerate vaccine development, plus a string of bipartisan COVID-19 relief bills last year that dispersed trillions of dollars in aid to businesses, state governments and individuals.

“So why do we feel so divided and anxious?" Scott said. “A nation with so much cause for hope should not feel so heavy-laden."

Scott also criticized many school systems' decisions to halt or limit in-person classes during the pandemic as a safety measure. Those closures, which were recommended by many public health officials, have drawn fire from Republicans as an excessive overreaction and become part of the GOP's culture war with Democrats.

