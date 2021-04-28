The Latest: Biden stresses the need for global cooperation

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON – The Latest on President Joe Biden's first joint address to Congress (all times local):

10 p.m.

President Joe Biden is stressing the need for global engagement and cooperation on everything from the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change. It's a sharp contrast from President Donald Trump's “America First” policy.

Biden says in a prime-time address to Congress that “the comment I hear most often” in his conversations with world leaders is: “We see that America is back — but for how long?”

Biden says that “we have to show not just that we are back, but that we are here to stay.”

Under Trump, the United States pursued a policy of unilateralism and withdrew from a number of international alliances and diplomatic relationships.

Biden pledged as part of its diplomatic efforts that the U.S. will eventually “become an arsenal of vaccines for other countries – just as America was the arsenal of democracy in World War II.”

