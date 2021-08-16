Biden to return to White House, deliver remarks on Afghanistan evacuation Monday afternoon

WASHINGTON – Monday at 3:45 p.m., President Biden plans to address the nation from the White House about the situation in Afghanistan.
You can watch it live on-air and online at News4Jax.com.
