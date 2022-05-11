79º

Judge announces he'll block DeSantis' redistricting plan

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Miami's Freedom Tower, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Miami. DeSantis approved two bills, one establishing November 7 as "Victims of Communism Day" and another bill to rename roads across the state for notable Cubans. The governor also announced that he will approve $25 million to renovate and restore the Freedom Tower. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) (Marta Lavandier, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A congressional map approved by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and drawn by his staff is unconstitutional because it breaks up a district where Black voters can choose their representatives, a state judge said Wednesday.

Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith said he would issue a formal order Thursday or Friday to keep the maps from taking effect in November’s election. He made it clear he would rule in favor of voting rights groups challenging the maps.

