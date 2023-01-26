City Council deciding how to spend $94M in Better Jax Plan surplus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been 23 years since Jacksonville voters agreed to raise the sales tax by a half cent to improve the city with major road and public projects.

It’s called the Better Jacksonville Plan, and that’s how the city paid for the courthouse, arena, ballpark and downtown library.

The city is still collecting that tax even though many of the projects have been paid off.

There is over $94 million in extra money from the tax that could go somewhere else -- and the City Council is trying to determine where that might be.

Once the Better Jacksonville Tax expires, the tax will continue to pay off pension debt.

But now the City Council might consider using this extra money to begin that process of paying off city debt and paying the pension deficit so the city gets a better credit rating.

They will consider legislation in the near future to do just that.