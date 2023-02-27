LET US KNOW: If you were removed from Medicaid, how would that affect your household or loved ones?

Roughly 84 million people are covered by Medicaid and as many as 14 million people could be at risk of losing access the health care coverage.

Over the next year, states will be required to start checking recipient’s eligibility for the first time in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic put the process on halt.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the federal government prohibited states from kicking people off Medicaid, even if they were no longer eligible. Before the pandemic, people would regularly lose their Medicaid coverage if they started making too much money to qualify for the program, gained health care coverage through their employer or moved into a new state.

Recipients will have to fill out forms to verify their personal information, including address, income and household size.

If you are concerned that you could be one of the 14 million who would be affected by this change, we want to hear from you.

Let us know below.