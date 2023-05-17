Gov. DeSantis holds news conference, bill signing at Tampa private school

Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference and bill signing ceremony Wednesday at a private school in Tampa.

DeSantis will be joined at the 9:45 a.m. news conference by Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. and AHCA Secretary Jason Weida.

The topic of the news conference has not been released, but DeSantis has been traveling around the state signing bills from the latest legislative session.

There are several bills awaiting his signature dealing with both health care and education.

On Tuesday, the governor signed a series of four bills to combat human trafficking in Florida.