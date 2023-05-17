81º

BREAKING NEWS

Politics

Gov. DeSantis holds news conference, bill signing at Tampa private school

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: Politics, Florida, Ron DeSantis
DeSantis holds news conference at Christian school in Tampa (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference and bill signing ceremony Wednesday at a private school in Tampa.

DeSantis will be joined at the 9:45 a.m. news conference by Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. and AHCA Secretary Jason Weida.

The topic of the news conference has not been released, but DeSantis has been traveling around the state signing bills from the latest legislative session.

There are several bills awaiting his signature dealing with both health care and education.

On Tuesday, the governor signed a series of four bills to combat human trafficking in Florida.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

email