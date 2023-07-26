WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis speaks at American Legislative Exchange Council Annual Meeting

Gov. Ron DeSantis will give remarks at the American Legislative Exchange Council Annual Meeting in Orlando on Wednesday.

ALEC is a lobbying group that focuses on issues including taxes and budgets, climate change and the environment, workers’ rights and collective bargaining, health care, telecommunications policy, election laws, and education.

Its website says it is “America’s largest nonpartisan, voluntary membership organization of state legislators dedicated to the principles of limited government, free markets and federalism.”

